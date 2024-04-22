Asante Capital Group ("Asante"), a leading global private equity placement and advisory group, announced today that Laura Leyland has been promoted to Partner. The firm's fifth Partner, Laura joined Asante more than a decade ago and over this period has worked on numerous successful mid-market private equity fundraisings across growth, buyout, and real assets funds based in Europe, North America and some emerging markets. She has advised on capital raises for funds totaling approximately $23 billion, and has raised over $2 billion of new capital from limited partners (LPs).

"We are thrilled to congratulate Laura on being named Partner at Asante," said Warren Hibbert, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Asante. "Laura's extensive network of LP and GP relationships, combined with her unique insights into the dynamics of the European and US private equity market, is crucial to driving successful capital raising and helping managers grow and institutionalize their franchises."

Prior to joining Asante in 2013, Laura served as a lawyer at Clifford Chance in London for the Private Funds Group, advising GPs on the establishment, fundraising, and operation of private equity, credit and infrastructure funds, in addition to advising LPs on their commitments to such funds.

"Laura's deep industry expertise and unrivaled mentorship is invaluable to our clients and our colleagues," added Fraser van Rensburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Asante. "Her close work with established and emerging managers helps our GP clients navigate the complexities of the fundraising market, raising their profiles within the broader investment community. We are excited for Laura's continued contributions to the firm's strategic global expansion."

"I am honored to be named Partner at Asante and proud of all the work this exceptional group of private market professionals has accomplished over the past decade," said Laura Leyland. "It has been a privilege to work within a network of such highly regarded institutions across the globe. I look forward to continuing to support our GPs' successful results and future growth ahead, as well as helping our LP network to source and partner with market leading GPs."

About Asante

Asante Capital Group is a leading independent private equity placement and advisory group. Founded in 2010, the firm has offices in London, New York City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Munich. The team of over 70 professionals, has advised on over $100 billion of successful private capital raisings across the globe, raising capital from North American, European, Middle East and Asia-Pacific-based investors. Asante specializes in GP advisory and fundraising support across primary, direct and secondary investments.

