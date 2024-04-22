Konvi, Europe's leading luxury assets fractional investment platform, has acquired leading alternative investing platforms Diversified and Fractible, bolstering its global user base to 50,000 active users.

Over the past year, there has been significant consolidation in the European fractional investment space as brokers struggle with compliance costs and complexities. Konvi, as Europe's leading fractional investment platform, is eyeing more acquisitions in the near future to strengthen its market-leading position, grow its customer base and expand its offering.

Diversified and Fractible are leading luxury assets investment platforms in France which is a key market for Konvi. French shoppers buy more luxury than any other nation, while a significant proportion of France's economy is built on luxury goods with stocks like LVMH and Hermès forming integral parts of the country's famous Cac 40 index. All current investments on Diversified and Fractible will automatically transfer to the Konvi app in April.

Investing in luxury assets such as fine wines, whiskeys, watches and vintage cars has long been inaccessible for the majority of people. High up-front costs, low availability and opaque, private markets with high fees mean historically only the most sophisticated investors and wealthy individuals could capitalise on these opportunities.

Konvi is the first Pan-European fractional investment platform that enables retail investors to diversify their portfolios by fractionally investing in luxury assets. By collaborating with industry experts with strong track records, Konvi ensures that investment opportunities on its platform are carefully curated and accessible to everyone.

Eran Peer, Co-Founder and CEO, commented: "Acquiring Diversified and Fractible, both leading luxury investment platforms in France, is a crucial step in strengthening Konvi's position as the European leader in this market. Users of both these platforms will now have access to our platform which will provide them with more exclusive investment opportunities including vintage cars, art, wine and fine watches. We are on a mission to democratise access to luxury assets through fractional investment and will continue our aggressive growth strategy to provide exciting new opportunities in the luxury market to retail investors across the globe."

Konvi recently launched its latest Banksy art investment with one of the leading Banksy art piece curators, TGB Contemporary. The partnership enables users to access pieces that would usually require significant capital and a broad network of collectors and auction houses to be able to purchase and participate in the value appreciation. Through Konvi's partnership, users are able to own a piece of this type of investment starting from €250.

