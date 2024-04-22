Karadeniz Holding Launches New Global 'One World Karadeniz Foundation'

ISTANBUL, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy company Karadeniz Holding has launched the One World Karadeniz Foundation, its philanthropic arm, to boost investment into initiatives aimed at fostering a sustainable and equitable world.

Guided by the company's 'One World' philosophy, which ensures no one is left behind and that basic rights are universally accessible, the foundation will concentrate on three main pillars in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals: education and social welfare, humanitarian relief, and environmental sustainability.

"I am delighted to launch the One World Karadeniz Foundation. As a company we are committed to social responsibility, and this is a crucial step in uniting our efforts to create a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world," said Zeynep Harezi Yilmaz, Deputy Chair of One World Karadeniz Foundation. "The Foundation's programs are specifically designed to meet local needs worldwide, from training fishermen in Brazil, to upskilling female students and working with community members across Africa. Karadeniz Holding has a proven history of empowering young women and girls in particular, and I'm excited to further expand this legacy through our new Foundation."

Most recently the company has leveraged its expertise in floating infrastructure to design and deploy its 'Lifeships' - self-sufficient, fully equipped humanitarian emergency vessels. In February 2023, two Lifeships were immediately deployed to support over 12,000 victims in southern Turkey after the devastating earthquakes, offering refuge and critical services to the local community of Hatay. The Lifeships not only provide immediate humanitarian support such as food, board, and healthcare, but are also equipped to support survivors' longer-term welfare, with one of the vessels adapted to serve as a boarding school for local students. This story is told in a documentary aired by CNBC Africa on April 18th.

Karadeniz Holding has long implemented educational scholarships and vocational training, investing over 2.5 million USD to address opportunity inequality for women and girls. Initiatives range from STEM-related scholarships to partnerships with local and international NGOs, supporting the education and economic empowerment of thousands of young people worldwide.

Additionally, the company has launched reforestation programs in Ghana and Brazil, underscoring its commitment to community partnership and responsibility to the well-being of future generations.

Coinciding with Earth Day, Karadeniz Holding celebrated the launch of the foundation at its headquarters, with staff and partners from its global offices in attendance.

More details on the Foundation's new projects will be outlined in the coming weeks via the website.

About One World Karadeniz Foundation

Karadeniz Holding's 'One World' philosophy was formalized by the late Rauf Osman Karadeniz, who laid the foundations of Karadeniz Holding in 1948. This ethos is built around "living and working together in peace and harmony, upheld by high moral and humane values." Rooted in these principles, One World Karadeniz Foundation is dedicated to fostering equality for all. The company prioritizes the well-being of the communities it serves, aiming to enhance their socio-economic conditions and contribute to a sustainable future.

About Karadeniz Holding

With over 76 years of experience, Karadeniz Holding owns and operates the world's largest fleet of floating power plants, called 'Powerships'. The active fleet currently comprises a total of 40 Powerships with a total capacity of over 6,000 MW, operating across four continents, employing more than 10,000 people worldwide. Karadeniz Holding became Turkey's first private company to export cross-border electricity and import electricity from Europe. As a pioneer in the energy sector, providing uninterrupted, reliable and cleaner energy on a global scale, Karadeniz Holding continues to invest and operate geothermal and solar power plants in Turkey, leveraging its innovative solutions to deliver social and environmental benefits.

