

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained less pessimistic in April as their opinions about the economic climate and willingness to buy improved somewhat, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -21 in April from -22 in March. However, the indicator in April was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -34 in April versus -35 in February, indicating that households were slightly less pessimistic about the economy.



Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy rose marginally to -13 in April from -14 in the prior month. Consumers found the time for making major purchases to be just as unfavourable as in March.



