Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.7857 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9041473 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 316934 EQS News ID: 1885407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 22, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)