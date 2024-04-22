DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBG LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 280.9612 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21394 CODE: BYBG LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG LN Sequence No.: 316996 EQS News ID: 1885553 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 22, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)