AM Best is revising its outlook on the London market insurance segment to positive from stable.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: London Market Insurance", AM Best notes strong pricing environment for most business lines is expected to support good underwriting profitability.

The report also says positive momentum of U.S. excess and surplus (E&S) lines offers opportunities, adding that the improved interest rate environment is likely to support healthy investment yields.

On the other hand, the report acknowledges changing climate trends and unmodelled risks present exposure management challenges and recognises that there are concerns regarding social and economic inflation in certain business lines.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=342193.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422734877/en/

Contacts:

Timothy Prince

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

timothy.prince@ambest.com



Kanika Thukral

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0327

kanika.thukral@ambest.com



Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com



Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com