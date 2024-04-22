Royalmount announces 12 more global brands for Montreal's new world-class retail and lifestyle district

Zara, Nike, Longchamp, H&M, Mango, Canada Goose, Sephora, Anine Bing, Alo Yoga, Veronica Beard and Roche Bobois will be moving into Royalmount this summer.

MONTREAL, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royalmount announced today that Zara, Nike, Moncler, Longchamp, Anine Bing, Mango, H&M, Alo Yoga, Veronica Beard, Canada Goose, Sephora and Roche Bobois are the latest brands that will be calling the Montreal midtown home to a new major retail and lifestyle destination prepares to open in mid-August 2024.

They will join the growing community of the world's finest fashion and lifestyle brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany, Versace, Saint Laurent and Jimmy Choo, that have already committed to being a part of Royalmount's vision of a midtown Montreal where everyone can make the most of each moment.

Royalmount is a groundbreaking concept combining best-in-class brands with a world-class setting focused on delivering a new shopping, dining and entertainment experience that fosters human connection and memorable moments. Visitors will come together in a sustainable environment that is among the first 100% carbon neutral mixed-use developments in the Americas and largest LEED Gold-certified retail project in Canada. They can look forward to enjoying and sharing the abundant green spaces, active mobility, intentional connectivity and inclusive luxury with family and friends.

"The addition of these leading global brands to Royalmount's already rich roster of iconic names speaks to the power of the vision behind the project," says Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo and lead Royalmount investor. "We're satisfying Montrealers' untapped desire for luxury goods and a unique lifestyle experience, and elevating the moment with world-class shopping, dining, art and entertainment. This is how we've always envisioned Royalmount, as a gathering destination for everyone, a shared space for people to connect and make memories. We cannot wait to welcome visitors to Royalmount in August."

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be among the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use developments in the Americas, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. As of summer 2024, Royalmount will be accessible year-round from the De la Savane metro station via a climate controlled enclosed skybridge. Conceived by real estate development and management Company, Carbonleo, Royalmount aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to Quebec. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft indoor and outdoor, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. lt will feature retailers, restaurants, experiential attractions, an elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-hectare urban park.

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned, Quebec-based real estate development and management company specializing in a progressive, human-centric and innovative approach that's strongly focused on lived experience. Inspired by the world's greatest designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's highly experienced team develops real estate projects that meet the aspirations of current and future generations. Building on the success of the innovative mixed-use projects already in its portfolio, Carbonleo remains committed to revitalizing Montreal by creating a range of propitious, exceptional and highly valuable projects that integrate seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life. Founded in 2012, the company has more than 170 employees and counts several major projects to its credit, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the Four Seasons Montreal Hotel and Private Residences.

