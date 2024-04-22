

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 99.83 against the yen and a 6-day high of 1.6530 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 99.23 and 1.6598, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6455 and 0.8855 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6417 and 0.8825, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0907 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0887.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 101.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken