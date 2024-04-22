

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 91.69 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 91.08.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 0.5929 and 1.7997 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5890 and 1.8076, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the euro.



