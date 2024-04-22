KBRA releases its inaugural European auto ABS indices for March 2024. In reviewing credit trends for the sector, this new index aims to complement KBRA's series of monthly US auto, marketplace consumer, solar, residential mortgage, and equipment loan/lease publications.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
