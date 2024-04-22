OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.
The Canadian dollar rose to a 16-year high of 112.80 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 112.39.
Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie advanced to a 2-week high of 1.3715 and a 1-week high of 1.4624 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3753 and 1.4652, respectively.
If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 114.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the greenback and 1.45 against the euro.
