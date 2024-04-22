

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as a continued drop in oil prices amid an easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East helped ease investor concerns around elevated inflation and the outlook for interest rates.



Investors' risk appetitive received a boost after Iran and Israel completed 'measured' counterattacks that were calibrated to avoid any casualties.



It is now becoming clear that both countries are not interested in an actual war, which could result in further escalation in the conflict.



Beyond geopolitical tensions, investors also looked ahead to the release of a slew of U.S. economic data and prominent tech earnings this week for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was up 43 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,780 after declining 0.6 percent on Friday.



