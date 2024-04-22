DJ Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc (CS1 LN) Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 254.2428 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 299639 CODE: CS1 LN ISIN: FR0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 317130 EQS News ID: 1885925 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 22, 2024 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)