RWS working with other industry leaders to bridge gap between AI innovation and policy

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, has joined forces with industry leaders to bridge the gap between rapid advances in AI innovation and policy-making through Meta's Open Loop program.

Open Loop is a global program that connects policymakers and technology companies to help develop effective and evidence-based policies around AI and specifically generative AI systems. The program, initiated and supported by Meta, in partnership with Accenture, includes a consortium of technology businesses, academics and civil society representatives.

"In such a fast-moving environment, it's critical that we as an industry work together to ensure that proposed AI regulations strike the right balance between fostering innovation and ensuring that AI is developed safely and securely for the benefit of consumers and broader society," explains Christel Cao-Delebarre, Head of Global Privacy at RWS.

Open Loop recently launched its first policy prototyping research program in the United States, focused on testing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework 1.0. The framework sets the stage for future policies and regulations and provides organizations with a roadmap to adapt their risk management strategies for responsible AI practices.

RWS, alongside other members of the program, is participating in a series of confidential workshops through to September 2024 to explore the practicalities of the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. The Open Loop program will provide valuable feedback to the NIST on its framework and inform its future iterations for managing AI-related risks.

"Aside from influencing future policy, the program will also help us ensure that we through our AI manifesto are innovating with purpose across our products and services," said Christel.

Click here to learn more about Meta's Open Loop program, or here to read RWS's AI Manifesto.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

