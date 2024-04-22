Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 12:06
Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports first quarter 2024 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its first quarter 2024 results today. Investors can access the live first quarter 2024 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:app.webinar.net/9ZXngaWem3k
  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 5637793

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's First Quarter 2024 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of March 31, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-first-quarter-2024-results-302122377.html

