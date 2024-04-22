

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Monday as fears of a wider Middle East conflict ebbed. Last week's data showing large build in the U.S. stockpile and hawkish Fed commentary also weighed on prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.7 percent to $86.71 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $81.66.



Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased, given Iran's tamed response to Israel's apparently small strike against the country.



Market participants dialed back risk premiums after Iran and Israel completed 'measured' counterattacks that were calibrated to avoid any casualties.



It is now becoming clear that both countries are not interested in an actual war, which could result in further escalation in the conflict.



On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and allies.



Markets largely shrugged off the news as the impact of the measures, if passed, would depend on how they are interpreted and implemented.



Beyond geopolitical tensions, hawkish Fed commentary stoked concerns that U.S. interest rates will stay higher for longer than anticipated earlier.



Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that it makes sense to keep policy on hold because of 'stalled' progress on inflation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken