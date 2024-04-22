

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A limited access channel near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is expected to be complete by the end of April.



This was announced by the White House after a meeting of its senior officials, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Transportation, and Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld to discuss progress in response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.



The meeting focused on updates on removing wreckage from the channel, supporting impacted workers and the families of the victims, reopening the port to vessel traffic, and rebuilding the bridge.



A major part of the collapsed bridge was removed from the water last week.



Participants emphasized the need for a smooth return of cargo traffic to the port as the channel is reopened and discussed the standard operating procedures for reopening maritime traffic after incidents.



The group also discussed efforts to support workers impacted by the bridge collapse, including the launch of the Port of Baltimore Worker Retention Program and the PORT Act, and the group's shared support for the families of workers who died in the accident.



Participants also highlighted efforts at the state and federal level to ensure a rapid rebuild of the bridge.



The traffic of ships has been blocked through Baltimore ship channel after a huge cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month. Six people died as the landmark bridge collapsed.



The Port of Baltimore remains closed, raising concerns that it will affect the local economy, strain supply chains and delay deliveries along the US East Coast.



