

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air traffic controllers in the United States will get 10 hours off between shifts, and 12 hours off before a midnight shift.



This was announced by Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker.



In December, FAA commissioned an independent panel of scientific fatigue experts to assess the risks caused by controller fatigue in U.S. aviation system, and to prepare a roadmap to mitigate them. The panel's report brought into focus key reforms which FAA IS implementing immediately to ensure air traffic controllers are getting sufficient rest, while we also work to implement some longer term, systemic changes, Whitaker said.



The FAA chief said this lengthened rest period will provide some relief for thousands of air traffic controllers in the country.



In addition to scheduling practices, FAA took steps to accelerate hiring over the past two years. The federal aviation agency is beginning to reverse the decades-long shortage of air traffic controllers. Last year it hired 1,500 controllers, and is on track to meet the goal of recruiting 1,800 more this year, Whitaker said. 'Getting more qualified individuals into our air traffic facilities will help alleviate the demands on the current workforce'.



