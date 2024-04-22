

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Sapura Upstream Assets Sdn Bhd's remaining 50% stake in Malaysian gas producer SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn for $530 million.



This acquisition comes after TotalEnergies' prior agreement with OMV on January 31, 2024, to purchase its 50% share in SapuraOMV.



Upon fulfilling certain conditions, primarily regulatory approvals, TotalEnergies will possess 100% ownership of SapuraOMV.



The closing of the deal is anticipated in the latter half of 2024.



