ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 14:02
Intellistem, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Intellistem, Inc, (private), is the developer of an innovative Cell Therapy that has shown reduced or eliminated tumors in 30 patients, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10:30AM (Local Time -PST). Bill St John, CEO of Intellistem Inc. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM Pacific Time ([1:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50175

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Intellistem, Inc, , and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About _Intellistem, Inc._

Intellistem, Inc. is the developer an innovative cell. therapy that has shown reduced or eliminated tumors in 30 patients, to date. The Company will conduct a Phase 1:2 Trial in 2025.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Bill St John
Phone: 415-547-9066
Address: 440 Davis Ct #901 San Francisco, Ca 94111
Email: billstjohn@intellistemtech.com

SOURCE: Intellistem, Inc. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
