Victory Clean Energy, Inc.: Victory Clean Energy's Subsidiary H2EG to attend ACT Expo 2024

Victory Clean Energy (OTC PINK:VYEY) ("Victory" or the "Company"), a trailblazer in the green hydrogen energy sector, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary H2 Energy Group ("H2EG") will be attending the Advanced Clean Technology Expo | May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Booth #744.

"Our advanced patented technology makes us the leader in producing the lowest cost TrueGreen Hydrogen," emphasized CEO Jim McGinley. "We are looking forward to meeting potential off-take partners to discuss our industry-leading solutions for TrueGreen Hydrogen production, with prices as low as $4.75 per kilogram for creditworthy take-or-pay customers. While approximately 96% of hydrogen produced today is derived from fossil fuels, polluting our environment, H2EG utilizes renewable biomass to produce hydrogen fuel with zero emissions. We are a truly sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen production company."

Our mission is working towards an environmentally sustainable future powered by an innovative and economically sustainable business. We are proud to lead the charge in the green hydrogen sector, recognizing its pivotal role in achieving carbon neutrality and combating climate change while providing a sustainable and cleaner future for communities and industries worldwide.

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide. Learn more at https://www.vyey.io.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America's largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 13th year, ACT Expo will take place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to assemble more than 12,000 attendees and 2,700 fleets seeking strategies for the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels transition. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company and the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this press release, the words "will," "potential," "believe," "estimated," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "project," or their negatives, other similar expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to successfully complete the proposed merger, integrate H2EG with our operations and realize the anticipated benefits from the merger, any unexpected costs or delays in connection with the merger, general economic conditions and the ability to manage and continue growth, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.vyey.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

