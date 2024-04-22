

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 gasoline - gasoline blended with 15% ethanol - to be sold during the summer driving season.



This will provide relief at petroleum pumps from ongoing market supply issues caused by the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East by increasing fuel supply and offering a variety of gasoline fuel blends from which consumers can choose.



This waiver will help consumers protect against fuel supply shocks by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels. Current estimates indicate that on average, E15 is about $0.25 a gallon cheaper than E10.



'Allowing E15 sales during the summer driving season will increase fuel supply, while supporting American farmers, strengthening our nation's energy security, and providing relief to drivers across the country,' said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.



The Clean Air Act allows the EPA Administrator, in consultation with the Department of Energy, to temporarily waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages.



Currently, in approximately two-thirds of the country, E15 cannot be sold from terminals from May 1 and at retail stations from June 1. EPA is providing relief by extending the 1-psi Reid Vapor Pressure waiver that currently applies to E10 gasoline to E15, which will enable E15 sales throughout the summer driving season in these areas, if necessary. This action only extends the 1-psi waiver to E15 in parts of the country where it already exists for E10. E15 can already be sold year-round in parts of the country that have a Reformulated Gasoline program.



EPA said that its emergency fuel waiver will go into effect on May 1 when terminal operators would otherwise no longer be able to sell E15 in the affected regions of the country and will last through May 20 which is the statutory maximum of 20 days.



