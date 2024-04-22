Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024

ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 14:14
Baker Tilly Takes On Climate-Related Reporting

Baker Tilly advances its ESG and sustainability strategy with new climate-management software - while helping clients do the same.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / A fundamental step to advancing environmental sustainability is good reporting - and, boy, do we love numbers - which is why Baker Tilly is diving straight into our new software for tracking climate-related data.

"All of us contribute to our firm's carbon footprint, whether we know it now or not," said Shanté George, Principal, Chief of Staff and ESG Steering Committee Chair. "To invest in a future that is truly better, we need to understand our impact and then set the right goals and take the right steps."

Before implementing the solution into our daily operations, we need to establish clear processes to identify, communicate and measure our goals; understand the various data sources; and ensure we adhere to regulatory reporting requirements.

It's a lot.

And it's a lot for our clients, too, especially for those required to comply with breaking governmental legislation around climate-related data disclosure.

"Many of our clients are early in their ESG and sustainability reporting initiatives and often lack the resources, knowledge and skillset to do this work. A specific challenge is interpreting the regulatory reporting requirements, identifying and gathering the data to report, and tracking progress to goals and targets, all while keeping an audit trail necessary to respond to vendor questionnaires and comply with E.U. and forthcoming U.S. regulatory reporting requirements," said Partner Mallory Thomas, who is leading the way on ESG work with our clients. "As we, too, walk this walk, we're using the same type of platforms to help our clients collect, track and report with ease and confidence."

From implementing data-tracking software to starting a strategy from scratch, our ESG and sustainability professionals help every client from where they are in their journey and at the urgency level required.

We understand what it takes. We're walking the walk, too.

Learn more about our progress leading up to this next step in our journey in our Baker Tilly Imprints | 2023 Impact Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
