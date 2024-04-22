

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight is back on corporate earnings as concerns about the geopolitical tensions abated. Lingering worries about the Fed's rate cut trajectory also weighed, ahead of crucial data releases during the week including PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the green zone. Asian shares finished mostly higher.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices retreated as the geopolitical flare-up in the Middle East eased. Gold tumbled amidst rising rate cut uncertainty and easing geopolitical concerns. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,195.50, up 0.55% S&P 500 (US500) at 4,993.80, up 0.53% Germany's DAX at 17,814.25, up 0.41% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,015.56, up 1.52% France's CAC 40 at 8,030.58, up 0.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,929.65, up 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,459.50, up 0.99% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,649.20, up 1.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,044.60, down 0.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,511.69, up 1.77%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0636, down 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.2311, down 0.49% USD/JPY at 154.74, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6435, up 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3721, down 0.23% Dollar Index at 106.25, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.660%, up 1.00% Germany at 2.5455%, up 1.62% France at 3.043%, up 0.90% U.K. at 4.2950%, up 1.44% Japan at 0.882%, up 0.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.83, down 0.53%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $81.78, down 0.54%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,366.30, down 1.97%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,137.16, up 1.73% Ethereum at $3,212.24, up 1.24% BNB at $602.95, up 4.06% Solana at $154.23, up 1.87% XRP at $0.5335, up 0.30%.



