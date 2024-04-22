Genvor Incorporated: Genvor to Unveil Latest Research on Patented Peptides for Aflatoxin Resistance in Corn at BioAgTech World Congress

Genvor's Research Enabled by R&D Agreement with USDA's Agricultural Research Service, Focused on Driving Solutions to the Nation's Most Pressing Agricultural Problems

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, today announced that management will unveil the latest efficacy research regarding the use of peptides for Aflatoxin resistance in corn at the Company's booth at the 5 th Annual BioAgTech World Congress - taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina, from April 22-26, 2024.

The BioAgTech World Congress is a leading event for industry innovators, dedicated to showcasing the latest technological advances. The research to be presented stems from Genvor's Cooperative Research & Development Agreement with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service, which conducts research to develop solutions to agricultural problems of a high national priority.

Pictured Above: Corn seeds and plants, fortified with Genvor's disease fighting peptides, in a USDA research facility in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor, commented: "Aflatoxin contamination is a significant issue facing American corn farmers, presenting a critical threat to both human and livestock health that is estimated to cause $500 million in damage to U.S. crops each year. The science backing our peptide-based approach to crop disease is sound - and with the support of the resources backing the USDA's Agricultural Research Service - our technology could play a significant role in the future of row crop production.

"To that end, our team recently completed a site visit to the USDA's Southern Regional Research Center in New Orleans, Louisiana - where transgenic corn fortified with Genvor's patented peptides is currently undergoing greenhouse trials - to evaluate research results and discuss next steps. We look forward to continuing our research with the USDA in the months ahead - including with additional crops - while concurrently furthering our active commercial discussions with potential industry partners for the various peptides in our robust portfolio," concluded Pawlak.

About Genvor

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, with a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biological foliar application as well as transgenic seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "believe," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

