10,000-meter Art Exhibition! Kasashima Gallery and Chinese Ink Painting Artists will Shine in the European Sky

Kasashima Gallery has invited top calligraphy and painting artists from the renowned "Taipei Chinese Painting Research Association," as well as promising creators from the art world in Greater China, to participate in the event. Together, they will lead Chinese art and culture to soar to new heights. The Vueling Onboard Exhibition, characterized by "Europe" and "high altitude," is set to begin in the summer of 2024. With the increasing demand for air travel, the number of passengers flying this summer is expected to rise, and many travelers will appreciate the artworks on display.

Dr. Cheng Tzu-Leong is a well-known advertising master in Asia. His works often incorporate Chinese calligraphy and add modern design elements to make his creations more lively. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

The exhibition will be displayed onboard Vueling Airlines flights from July 1st to July 31st, 2024. Vueling Airlines operates numerous routes to major European cities, including Barcelona, Lisbon, Milan, Paris, Rome, and more. After a thorough selection process, participating artists will have the opportunity to showcase their works in Europe and at an altitude of 10,000 meters. This is a rare chance for emerging artists to gain international recognition and increase their visibility on a global scale.

Painter Cheng Tzu-Leong stated, "Traveling is an extension of experiences, a way to encounter different people, things, places, and histories." Dr. Cheng is a professor in the Department of Advertising at National Chengchi University(NCCU) and has previously served as Chairman and CEO of the Chinese Television System (CTS) in Taiwan. "Exhibiting on airplanes is an extraordinary way that allows us to appreciate artworks in detail during the flight and engage in spiritual communication with the artist," Dr. Cheng noted.

In addition to showcasing in the high skies of Europe, participants will receive exhibition certificates from the organizing body, International Cultural Management (ICM), and the advantage of having their works featured on its official website. Kasashima Gallery will lead its collaborating artists to exhibit together, inviting the most promising new stars of ink painting to join. The gallery will showcase masterpieces from the Chinese art world and witness these great artistic achievements.

Calligrapher and painter Wu believes that the works of this group of Chinese ink art pioneers will amaze the world. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

"In Asia, ink art is loved by many people. Through this exhibition, the works of first-class artists will be viewed by European travelers for a long time. The works of this group of Chinese ink art pioneers will amaze the world," said Wu Li-Ying, Chairman of the Taipei Chinese Painting Research Association. "This exhibition provides a global platform for artistic exchange, allowing artworks from various regions to gain exposure in Europe," Wu Li-Ying added.

Yu Le, the PR of Kasashima Gallery in Osaka, Japan, emphasized that in addition to showcasing artists' works in the sky, Kasashima will also promote their works on social media, making this exhibition not just a one-time event but truly meaningful. "In the bustling summer holiday season, a month-long exhibition is already considered quite long. However, artists not only shine during this month, but also record this splendid time so that precious moments will be remembered forever," she said.

According to data, Vueling Airlines had over 34 million passengers in 2023, making it one of the top airlines in terms of passenger traffic in Europe and Spain. It's also recognized by Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, as one of the top 10 fastest-growing airline brands in terms of brand value. The onboard exhibition offers passengers a unique aviation experience and aims to elevate global art and culture to new heights worldwide.

