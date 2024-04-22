

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia has become the 39th country to sign the Artemis Accords, which commits the country to peaceful and safe space exploration.



Slovenia's State Secretary Matevz Frangez signed the Artemis Accords during a U.S.-Slovenia strategic dialogue in Ljubljana.



'Slovenia joins the principles, values, and rules on the peaceful use of space as a common good of humanity,' Frangez said.



'We are delighted to welcome Slovenia to the Artemis Accords family,' said Jamie Harpootlian, the U.S. ambassador to Slovenia. 'We recognize Slovenia as a rising leader in space. We look forward to taking our collaborations with Slovenia on science, technology, and innovation to new frontiers.'



In 2020, the United States and seven other countries had established the Artemis Accords to establish guidelines for the peaceful exploration and use of outer space. The Accords reinforce and implement key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They also strengthen the commitment by the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices NASA and its partners support, including the public release of scientific data.



