New research from ReduceMyExcess reveals the most popular cars on social media

Ford Fiesta drivers are the vainest on Instagram

Honda Civic, Nissan GT-R and Mini Cooper are also fan favourites

Classic luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis don't even make the top 10

If you own a Ford Fiesta, Lexus IS or Nissan GT-R, then it's official - you're driving one of the most Instagrammable cars in the world.

In fact, these vehicles are more likely to appear on your feed than highly desirable cars like the Lamborghini Huracan.

According to new research from ReduceMyExcess, drivers across the globe love to show off visually striking sports cars; in particular, hot hatchbacks with distinctive styling.

The Ford Fiesta ST makes the most appearances across Instagram, with this flashy vehicle proving to be a popular centrepiece for social media posts.

In second place is the aggressively styled Lexus IS, closely followed by the legendary Nissan GT-R.

The research, which took place in March this year saw ReduceMyExcess count the number of instances each of 2000 car make & model variations had appeared in a unique Instagram posts. This allowed ReduceMyExcess to determine the top 10 most photographed cars online.

So which cars made the top 10 - and is your vehicle on the list?

Ford Fiesta Lexus IS Nissan GT-R Honda Civic Jeep Wrangler SEAT Leon Ford Mustang Mini Cooper Audi TT Toyota Landcruiser

Jon Rebuck, CEO of ReduceMyExcess, said: 'These results prove that drivers want to be seen in visually striking sports vehicles that look and sound good.

'Many of these vehicles have been around for decades, which just goes to show that people trust brands that keep delivering the goods.

'People appear to enjoy vehicles that are capable of tearing up the road, whether you're zipping around in a GTR or travelling cross-country in a Wrangler.

'Impressively, the Mini Cooper has made its way into the top 10, showing that this humble vehicle deserves a place among the greats!'

