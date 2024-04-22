Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 14:54
Tutors International reveals increase in parents seeking to preserve traditional family values through full-time home tutoring

The introduction of new educational mandates across the US is prompting families to seek alternative educational pathways that offer more control over curriculum content, announced world leader in residential private tutoring, Tutors International.

OXFORD, England, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the educational landscape in the United States evolves, with new mandates such as the inclusion of LGBTQ history in school curriculums sparking discussions, many families are exploring alternative educational paths. These alternatives, like full-time homeschooling complemented by elite tutoring, provide a way for families to maintain control over the curriculum, ensuring it aligns with their personal values and beliefs.

The introduction of new educational mandates across the US is prompting families to seek alternative educational pathways that offer more control over curriculum content, announced world leader in residential private tutoring, Tutors International.


Supporting family values through educational alternatives

The diversity of perspectives on education in the US underscores the desire of many parents to instill traditional family values and cultural heritage in their children. This drive is leading some to opt for homeschooling, where the curriculum can be tailored to reflect the family's worldview, prioritizing certain historical perspectives, moral teachings, or cultural narratives.

Full-time homeschooling, especially with the aid of highly experienced tutors, offers unmatched control over a child's education.

This approach not only exceeds academic standards in most instances, but nurtures the beliefs and values that are important to the family. Private tutors who are aligned with a family's educational philosophy provide personalized attention, enhancing academic outcomes and personal growth. The goal is to support holistic development, focusing on both intellect and character.

Finding the right full-time private tutor

When choosing a tutor for homeschooling, it's crucial to choose someone with a strong educational background, a teaching philosophy that matches the family's values, and experience in homeschooling environments.

Navigating the legal and practical aspects of homeschooling is essential, from complying with state laws to creating a structured learning environment that includes a balanced mix of academic and extracurricular activities. These considerations ensure children receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for future challenges while respecting the family's values.

For those considering homeschooling multiple siblings with one tutor, the costs can be comparable to, or even more cost-effective than, sending them all to a top-tier private school, while offering a personalized educational experience that resonates with the family's ethos.

About Tutors International

Tutors International understands the unique demands of UHNW families seeking a comprehensive, global education for their children. With a focus on personalised learning and the integration of global experiences, Tutors International is paving the way for a new standard in educational excellence with top quality private tuition.

Media Enquiries

Web: www.tutors-international.com
Email: marketing@tutors-international.com
Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International
Prama House
267 Banbury Road
Oxford OX2 7HT
England

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393505/Tutors_International_US_news.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

Tutors International Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tutors-international-reveals-increase-in-parents-seeking-to-preserve-traditional-family-values-through-full-time-home-tutoring-302123315.html

