Survey & Ballot Systems Partners With CDG to Enhance Cooperative Governance Services

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS) is pleased to announce an integration with Communications Data Group (CDG) to streamline and enhance cooperative governance through a new meeting registration software solution. This collaboration brings together CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise OSS/BSS solution with SBS' election, nomination, and annual meeting software and services.

CDG provides telecom cooperatives with operator-driven solutions and automated technologies to increase operational efficiencies. Through integration with SBS, it allows telecom cooperatives to push pertinent member information from their MBS database including member names, addresses, and email addresses, directly into SBS' governance solutions.

With over three decades of experience, SBS has established itself as a leading third-party election services provider - playing a pivotal role in managing hundreds of secure coop elections each year. Cooperatives utilizing both CDG and SBS can enhance the security of their annual meeting registration according to their needs. With SBS' dedicated support and proven data management processes, cooperatives can optimize member participation during their elections and annual meetings.

"We are delighted to partner with CDG," says Pete Westerhaus, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SBS. "Running secure, efficient, and fair elections is critical to the governance and operations of cooperative telecoms. The core of an election hinges on accurate constituent data, and CDG's MBS system integration will help provide the most up-to-date member information. This will ensure members are provided the best opportunity to participate in an election or governance event."

CDG and PRTC's CFO, Dewaine Wilson, noted, "We are excited to partner with SBS. Being the CFO not just of CDG but also a cooperative service provider, PRTC, I understand the challenges and obligations involved with managing membership elections and providing secure voting processes. Integrating MBS and SBS helps improve the consistency and accuracy of your membership data and allows for more efficient election development, distribution, and communication with members."

About Survey & Ballot Systems:

Since 1990, Survey & Ballot Systems has set the standard in election management, working with the world's top member-based organizations to facilitate and manage their voting and governance needs. By providing traditional paper ballot elections, online voting solutions, hybrid voting systems, live virtual voting software, digital nominations, and survey solutions, SBS stands as the trusted third-party governance partner for over eight hundred organizations. Learn more at surveyandballotsystems.com.

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities. Visit cdg.ws to learn more.

