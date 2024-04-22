CDPHP A Top 12 Best Company to Work for in New York

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / CDPHP is pleased to announce that the regional health plan, serving more than 400,000 members in 36 counties in New York, has been named one of the top 12 Best Companies to Work for in New York. This marks the 16th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management.

"I am thrilled to share that CDPHP placed 12th among this year's elite group of 32 large companies. This is the 16th straight year that CDPHP has made the Best Companies to Work for in New York list. Our employees are the voice of our organization, and this honor truly reflects how deeply they are valued. I couldn't be prouder," said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and Rochester Business Journal, is a research-driven program that examines a company's practices, programs and benefits and also surveys its employees for their perspectives. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

CDPHP employees enjoy access to the following:

Brand-new, state-of-the-art headquarters at the forefront of health care innovation

Flexible hybrid work arrangement

Generous paid time off

Strong benefits package including an employer-funded health savings account (HSA)

Fitness, weight management, and family health services reimbursements

401(k) program

Leadership development opportunities

Incentivized wellness programming and free health screenings

Much more!

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York Program, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-companies-to-work-for-in-new-york/.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

