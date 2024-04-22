Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) changes name to Perpetua Medical AB (publ)

As from April 23, 2024, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ)will change company name toPerpetua Medical AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------- New company name: Perpetua Medical AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: PHLOG B ---------------------------------------------------- New Ticker: PERP B ---------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0019071812 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com