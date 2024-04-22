After expanding to New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, California and Pennsylvania, Mango further strengthens its U.S. presence with new stores arriving in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

Earlier this month, Mango opened in Westfield Montgomery, the premier mall in the Rockville, Potomac, and Bethesda area, and will launch three additional stores across the Capitol Region in 2024: at 950 F Street, in the heart of Downtown shopping district, Tysons Corner Center, the largest mall in the area, and Pentagon City.

Also in April, Mango entered the Boston market with a store in the Natick Mall, the largest mall in the state.

These openings are part of Mango's ambitious expansion plan in the United States, which aims to launch 30 points of sale in 2024 and for the country to become one of the group's top three markets in terms of turnover in 2026.

At the end of 2023, Mango had over 20 company owned stores in the United States. Its goal is to achieve 40 owned stores in the country by the end of the year.

Recent expansions follow the U.S. launch of Mango's omnichannel loyalty program Mango likes you, which aims to create closer ties with its customers through experiences related to the brand's values: sustainability, culture and community.

Mango plans to open four stores across the Capitol Region, beginning with its store in the Westfield Montgomery, which opened on April 14. Later this year, the company will open its doors at 950 F Street, in historic downtown Washington, D.C, Tysons Corner Center, the largest mall in the area, and Pentagon City.

The company will also open three new stores across the greater Boston area, beginning with its store, which opened on April 22, in the Natick Mall, the largest mall in Massachusetts. Mango will open two additional stores in 2024.

The newly opened stores both offer the Woman line exclusively and feature the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med, which showcases the brand's spirit and freshness. Sustainability and architectural integration are key in this new design, which conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different rooms with a predominance of warm tones and neutral colors, combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable, and natural materials, such as ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, esparto grass and leather.

"We are thrilled to be expanding in the U.S. with our new stores in Washington, D.C. and Boston, two key markets on the East Coast," said Mango's Director of Expansion and Franchises, Daniel López. "This is a very exciting time to be at Mango and we will continue executing on our plan to bring the brand experience physically to more U.S. consumers. These openings are the first of several and we look forward to sharing more on our progress as the year goes on."

These openings are part of the expansion plan in the United States that Mango began in 2022 after opening a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The company's goal is to reach 40 company owned stores by 2024 and for the country to become one of the group's top markets in terms of turnover by increasing its brick and mortar presence, as well as driving online sales on mango.com and in marketplaces.

USA expansion plan

Mango has been present in the United States since 2006. The company began its expansion plan in the US in 2022 with the opening of the Mango flagship store located at 711 Fifth Avenue in New York, one of the world's most exclusive shopping streets, as the starting point.

During the first phase of the expansion plan, Mango strengthened its presence in New York City, both in Manhattan and in surrounding areas. After the store opening on Fifth Avenue, the company focused on increasing its presence in the state of Florida, with the opening of two stores in Miami and one in Orlando.

In 2023, the company expanded on the West Coast and in the South, opening stores in Texas, Georgia and California.

In 2024, Mango aims to open 30 points of sale in the US and for the country to become one of the group's top three markets in terms of turnover in 2026, after closing out 2023 the top five most important markets ranking. This year, Mango has already expanded its presence in California, opening a store in San Diego, and launched in Pennsylvania with a store in King of Prussia shopping center, the state's biggest mall.

Mango likes you loyalty program Launch

This April, Mango also strengthened its presence in the US with the launch of its omnichannel loyalty program Mango likes you, which aims to create closer ties with its customers through experiences related to the brand's values: sustainability, culture and community. With this new launch, the program, created in 2019 and with more than 32 million members, is now available in 16 countries.

Customers can accumulate Likes (points) by identifying themselves when purchasing, recycling garments in Mango stores through the Recycling Box, downloading the Mango app or checking-in with the app at any Mango store, among other options. Likes can be redeemed for numerous benefits such as discounts on future purchases, exclusive experiences and partner benefits -like exclusive pre-access to new collections and private sales or discounts at Booking and Daily Yoga- or donate likes to charity projects Mango likes you collaborates with.

Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion groups, is a global company with design and creativity at the heart of its model and a strategy based on constant innovation, the pursuit of sustainability and a complete ecosystem of channels and partners. Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the company closed 2023 with a turnover of 3.1 billion euros, with 33% of its business coming from the online channel, and a presence in more than 115 markets. More information at mangofashiongroup.com

