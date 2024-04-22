Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 29% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported solid growth in its core business in the first quarter of 2024. Earnings increased 30%, driven by double-digit percentage growth in both banking and wealth revenue streams, accompanied by controlled expense growth.
Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We look forward to realizing a return on the strategic investments we made in 2023 to support future growth and service offerings, including our Central Carolinas office. We are off to a positive start in the first quarter and expect to improve on that goal as the year progresses. Our core businesses performed nicely in the quarter with loan growth being strong. We are very pleased with deposit growth and wealth's rebound from a challenging 2023."
Wealth assets increased 15% year-over-year and 7% linked-quarter to $2.2 billion. Year-over-year loan growth was 19% (3% linked quarter) to $1.3 billion. Deposits grew 27% year-over-year and were seasonally flat linked quarter. Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year and 9% linked-quarter to $16.7 million.
At March 31, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.9%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.9% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.4%.
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of Mar. 31, 2024, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.3 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
3/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023
3/31/2024 vs. 3/31/2023
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,156
$ 2,016
$ 1,896
$ 1,987
$ 1,875
$ 140
7 %
$ 281
15 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
3/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023
3/31/2024 vs. 3/31/2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 126,215
$ 158,403
$ 116,065
$ 140,421
$ 69,575
$ (32,188)
-20 %
$ 56,640
81 %
Federal funds sold
1,650
3,925
2,225
3,825
3,025
(2,275)
-58 %
(1,375)
-45 %
Securities available for sale
147,576
143,947
137,907
135,433
136,234
3,629
3 %
11,342
8 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,280,129
1,244,133
1,146,526
1,107,028
1,076,532
35,996
3 %
203,597
19 %
Allowance for loan losses
(15,048)
(14,652)
(13,575)
(13,144)
(12,808)
(396)
3 %
(2,240)
17 %
Loans, net
1,265,081
1,229,481
1,132,951
1,093,884
1,063,724
35,600
3 %
201,357
19 %
Fixed assets
4,998
4,681
4,758
4,626
3,314
317
7 %
1,684
51 %
Interest receivable
6,279
6,284
5,932
4,791
4,752
(5)
0 %
1,527
32 %
Other assets
47,856
48,506
50,209
45,999
44,986
(650)
-1 %
2,870
6 %
Total assets
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 1,450,047
$ 1,428,979
$ 1,325,610
$ 4,428
0 %
$ 274,045
21 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 266,083
$ 319,986
$ 278,822
$ 301,821
$ 324,649
$ (53,903)
-17 %
$ (58,566)
-18 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,166,594
1,105,921
963,044
922,391
802,946
60,673
5 %
363,648
45 %
Total deposits
1,432,677
1,425,907
1,241,866
1,224,212
1,127,595
6,770
0 %
305,082
27 %
Total Borrowings
34,227
34,204
74,180
74,158
74,134
23
0 %
(39,907)
-54 %
Accrued interest payable
703
1,070
455
982
425
(367)
-34 %
278
65 %
Other liabilities
18,005
23,794
21,840
17,960
14,937
(5,789)
-24 %
3,068
21 %
Total liabilities
1,485,612
1,484,975
1,338,341
1,317,312
1,217,091
637
0 %
268,521
22 %
Total stockholders' equity
114,043
110,252
111,706
111,667
108,519
3,791
3 %
5,524
5 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 1,450,047
$ 1,428,979
$ 1,325,610
$ 4,428
0 %
$ 274,045
21 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
1Q24 vs. 4Q23
1Q24 vs. 1Q23
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 22,056
$ 20,322
$ 19,204
$ 18,193
$ 15,864
$ 1,734
9 %
$ 6,192
39 %
Securities available for sale
1,030
977
899
825
811
53
5 %
219
27 %
Short term investments
1,134
1,463
1,608
991
909
(329)
-22 %
225
25 %
Total interest income
24,220
22,762
21,711
20,009
17,584
1,458
6 %
6,636
38 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,189
9,976
9,200
7,585
5,729
1,213
12 %
5,460
95 %
Borrowings
548
1,219
1,097
1,072
638
(671)
-55 %
(90)
-14 %
Total interest expense
11,737
11,195
10,297
8,657
6,367
542
5 %
5,370
84 %
Net interest income
12,483
11,567
11,414
11,352
11,217
916
8 %
1,266
11 %
Provision for loan losses
396
10,792
431
335
1,116
(10,396)
-96 %
(720)
-65 %
Net interest income after provision
12,087
775
10,983
11,017
10,101
11,312
1460 %
1,986
20 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,219
3,753
3,836
3,392
3,297
466
12 %
922
28 %
Non-interest expense
11,320
11,013
10,640
10,151
9,447
307
3 %
1,873
20 %
Income before income taxes
4,986
(6,485)
4,179
4,258
3,951
11,471
177 %
1,035
26 %
Provision for income taxes
1,056
(1,752)
1,035
1,011
934
2,808
160 %
122
13 %
Net Income
3,930
(4,733)
3,144
3,247
3,017
8,663
183 %
913
30 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ 0.64
$ 0.66
$ 0.62
$ 1.76
183 %
$ 0.18
29 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ 0.64
$ 0.66
$ 0.62
$ 1.76
183 %
$ 0.18
29 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
3/31/2024
3/31/2023
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 22,056
$ 15,864
$ 6,192
39 %
Securities available for sale
1,030
811
219
27 %
Short term investments
1,134
909
225
25 %
Total interest income
24,220
17,584
6,636
38 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,189
5,729
5,460
95 %
Borrowings
548
638
(90)
-14 %
Total interest expense
11,737
6,367
5,370
84 %
Net interest income
12,483
11,217
1,266
11 %
Provision for loan losses
396
1,116
(720)
-65 %
Net interest income after provision
12,087
10,101
1,986
20 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,219
3,297
922
28 %
Non-interest expense
11,320
9,447
1,873
20 %
Income before income taxes
4,986
3,951
1,035
26 %
Provision for income taxes
1,056
934
122
13 %
Net Income
3,930
3,017
913
30 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.80
$ 0.62
$ 0.18
29 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.80
$ 0.62
$ 0.18
29 %
