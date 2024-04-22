Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 29% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported solid growth in its core business in the first quarter of 2024. Earnings increased 30%, driven by double-digit percentage growth in both banking and wealth revenue streams, accompanied by controlled expense growth.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We look forward to realizing a return on the strategic investments we made in 2023 to support future growth and service offerings, including our Central Carolinas office. We are off to a positive start in the first quarter and expect to improve on that goal as the year progresses. Our core businesses performed nicely in the quarter with loan growth being strong. We are very pleased with deposit growth and wealth's rebound from a challenging 2023."

Wealth assets increased 15% year-over-year and 7% linked-quarter to $2.2 billion. Year-over-year loan growth was 19% (3% linked quarter) to $1.3 billion. Deposits grew 27% year-over-year and were seasonally flat linked quarter. Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year and 9% linked-quarter to $16.7 million.

At March 31, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.9%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.9% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.4%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of Mar. 31, 2024, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.3 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

3/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023

3/31/2024 vs. 3/31/2023





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,156

$ 2,016

$ 1,896

$ 1,987

$ 1,875

$ 140

7 %

$ 281

15 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)































(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

3/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023

3/31/2024 vs. 3/31/2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 126,215

$ 158,403

$ 116,065

$ 140,421

$ 69,575

$ (32,188)

-20 %

$ 56,640

81 % Federal funds sold

1,650

3,925

2,225

3,825

3,025

(2,275)

-58 %

(1,375)

-45 % Securities available for sale

147,576

143,947

137,907

135,433

136,234

3,629

3 %

11,342

8 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,280,129

1,244,133

1,146,526

1,107,028

1,076,532

35,996

3 %

203,597

19 % Allowance for loan losses

(15,048)

(14,652)

(13,575)

(13,144)

(12,808)

(396)

3 %

(2,240)

17 % Loans, net

1,265,081

1,229,481

1,132,951

1,093,884

1,063,724

35,600

3 %

201,357

19 % Fixed assets

4,998

4,681

4,758

4,626

3,314

317

7 %

1,684

51 % Interest receivable

6,279

6,284

5,932

4,791

4,752

(5)

0 %

1,527

32 % Other assets

47,856

48,506

50,209

45,999

44,986

(650)

-1 %

2,870

6 % Total assets

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 4,428

0 %

$ 274,045

21 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 266,083

$ 319,986

$ 278,822

$ 301,821

$ 324,649

$ (53,903)

-17 %

$ (58,566)

-18 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,166,594

1,105,921

963,044

922,391

802,946

60,673

5 %

363,648

45 % Total deposits

1,432,677

1,425,907

1,241,866

1,224,212

1,127,595

6,770

0 %

305,082

27 % Total Borrowings

34,227

34,204

74,180

74,158

74,134

23

0 %

(39,907)

-54 % Accrued interest payable

703

1,070

455

982

425

(367)

-34 %

278

65 % Other liabilities

18,005

23,794

21,840

17,960

14,937

(5,789)

-24 %

3,068

21 % Total liabilities

1,485,612

1,484,975

1,338,341

1,317,312

1,217,091

637

0 %

268,521

22 % Total stockholders' equity

114,043

110,252

111,706

111,667

108,519

3,791

3 %

5,524

5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 4,428

0 %

$ 274,045

21 %













































































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

1Q24 vs. 4Q23

1Q24 vs. 1Q23





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 22,056

$ 20,322

$ 19,204

$ 18,193

$ 15,864

$ 1,734

9 %

$ 6,192

39 % Securities available for sale

1,030

977

899

825

811

53

5 %

219

27 % Short term investments

1,134

1,463

1,608

991

909

(329)

-22 %

225

25 % Total interest income

24,220

22,762

21,711

20,009

17,584

1,458

6 %

6,636

38 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

11,189

9,976

9,200

7,585

5,729

1,213

12 %

5,460

95 % Borrowings

548

1,219

1,097

1,072

638

(671)

-55 %

(90)

-14 % Total interest expense

11,737

11,195

10,297

8,657

6,367

542

5 %

5,370

84 % Net interest income

12,483

11,567

11,414

11,352

11,217

916

8 %

1,266

11 % Provision for loan losses

396

10,792

431

335

1,116

(10,396)

-96 %

(720)

-65 % Net interest income after provision

12,087

775

10,983

11,017

10,101

11,312

1460 %

1,986

20 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,219

3,753

3,836

3,392

3,297

466

12 %

922

28 % Non-interest expense

11,320

11,013

10,640

10,151

9,447

307

3 %

1,873

20 % Income before income taxes

4,986

(6,485)

4,179

4,258

3,951

11,471

177 %

1,035

26 % Provision for income taxes

1,056

(1,752)

1,035

1,011

934

2,808

160 %

122

13 % Net Income

3,930

(4,733)

3,144

3,247

3,017

8,663

183 %

913

30 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 1.76

183 %

$ 0.18

29 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 1.76

183 %

$ 0.18

29 %



























































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)









(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







3/31/2024



3/31/2023

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 22,056



$ 15,864

$ 6,192

39 % Securities available for sale

1,030



811

219

27 % Short term investments

1,134



909

225

25 % Total interest income

24,220



17,584

6,636

38 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

11,189



5,729

5,460

95 % Borrowings

548



638

(90)

-14 % Total interest expense

11,737



6,367

5,370

84 % Net interest income

12,483



11,217

1,266

11 % Provision for loan losses

396



1,116

(720)

-65 % Net interest income after provision

12,087



10,101

1,986

20 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

4,219



3,297

922

28 % Non-interest expense

11,320



9,447

1,873

20 % Income before income taxes

4,986



3,951

1,035

26 % Provision for income taxes

1,056



934

122

13 % Net Income

3,930



3,017

913

30 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.62

$ 0.18

29 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.62

$ 0.18

29 %





















