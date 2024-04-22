BlackHagen Design: BlackHägen Design Celebrates Sarah Powers on Receiving Her Ph.D. in Human Factors Psychology

BlackHägen Design, a user-centric medical device development consultancy, is pleased to announce that Sarah Powers, one of the firm's esteemed Human Factors Engineers, has recently received her Ph.D. in Human Factors Psychology. This achievement reinforces Sarah's dedication to the field and her contributions to innovative healthcare solutions.

Sarah Powers, Ph.D.

"BlackHägen Design is proud to have Sarah Powers, Ph.D., as part of the team. Her continued contributions to human factors engineering are integral to the company's ongoing success and impact in the medical device sector," said Philip Remedios, CEO and Director of Design and Development at BlackHägen Design.

Sarah's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Iowa State University. She then earned her M.S. in Experimental Psychology with a concentration in Human Factors from Old Dominion University before completing her Ph.D. in Human Factors Psychology.

Over the past seven years, Sarah has been applying Human Factors principles and methods in the healthcare domain. Her notable work includes redesigning a virtual health tool for clinicians and veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs, investigating the usability of novel medical equipment and simulation techniques for advanced ultrasonography procedures, and proposing initiatives to enhance patient safety within telemetry units.

As an active member of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES), Sarah has co-authored six proceedings presented at HFES conferences, covering topics such as interruptions in healthcare and telehealth patient considerations.

Sarah's research is centered on mitigating the negative impact of interruptions on performance, with wide-ranging implications across diverse domains. Additionally, her background in communication studies has led to the development of computer-based training systems that enhance medical students' verbal, nonverbal, and paraverbal communication skills.

For more information about BlackHägen Design and its services, please visit www.blackhagendesign.com.

About BlackHägen Design

Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, BlackHägen Design is a multidisciplinary, user-research and product design firm supporting start-ups through Fortune 50 companies. Its pragmatic approach to product design is well-suited to safety-critical and environmentally challenging industries and has a long-standing history of serving those clients. At BlackHägen Design's core, user-centered processes drive innovation and sustainable product development. This systematic methodology for translating research insights into design requirements and creating valuable intellectual property has contributed to well over 100 patents and trade secrets over the last 28 years.

BlackHägen Design continuously optimizes the quality of its methodologies and services through rigorous deployment of its Quality Management System, which is structured to be compatible with both 21CFR 820 (FDA) and ISO 13485, while easily adaptable to clients' in-house QMS for seamless documentation transfer. For more information visit: www.BlackHagenDesign.com

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

617-536-8887

SOURCE: BlackHagen Design

View the original press release on accesswire.com