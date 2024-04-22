Sofidel: Support Guests and the Environment With Sustainable Restrooms

By Giorgia Giove, Marketing Manager, Sofidel

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Earth Day is a good time to reevaluate your cleaning practices and consider how they impact the environment. When it comes to facility maintenance, one area that often goes overlooked is sustainable restroom upkeep. However, with a few simple changes, facility managers can transform their restroom maintenance program into a greener, more environmentally friendly endeavor. Now is the time to consider how to minimize the environmental impact of facility restroom maintenance.

Best Practices for Sustainable Restroom Maintenance

Consider taking a wholistic approach to maintaining restrooms responsibly. From employee training to product selection to restroom fixtures, there are numerous ways you can reduce your restrooms' impact on the environment. It is important to establish a culture of sustainability with your team and building guests to have the greatest impact. Provide the tools, products and training necessary to ensure the greatest success in implementing a sustainable restroom cleaning program.

Consider a variety of areas your facility can invest in to reduce its carbon footprint and provide visitors with a clean and green restroom, including:

Switch to Sustainable Certified Cleaning Products - Traditional cleaning products often contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful to both human health and the environment. Make the switch to sustainable alternatives that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and derived from renewable resources. Look for products certified by reputable eco-labels such as Green Seal® or ECOLOGO®. When choosing paper products, choose paper certified by an accredited third party, like the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®), to ensure the manufacturer is doing its part to protect forests. FSC® is an international non-profit organization that offers environmentally appropriate and socially beneficial management of the world's forests.

Watch Out for Greenwashing - Greenwashing conveys misleading information about the environmental impact of a manufacturer's products and operations. Companies that engage in greenwashing often provide details about the product's lifecycle and ingredients that are vague and not verifiable. Choose third-party certified products to avoid using products with false or unverified claims that are harmful for the environment.

Reduce Water Consumption - Water usage in restrooms can be a significant contributor to environmental impact. Install low-flow toilets, urinals, and faucets to minimize water consumption without sacrificing performance. Consider retrofitting existing fixtures with aerators and flow restrictors to further conserve water. Automated faucets can also help reduce water consumption, especially in high-traffic facilities.

Go Touch-Free - Switching to touch-free appliances such as automatic toilets, faucets and soap and paper towel dispensers provides a sustainable alternative as many manufacturers supply soap and paper towels for touchless appliances in bulk. Switching to touch-free appliances eliminates the need for plastic soap pumps which reduces the amount of single-use plastic as well as the carbon footprint of frequent product shipment and delivery.

Conduct Regular Inspections and Encourage Water-Saving Habits - Perform routine inspections of restroom fixtures and plumbing systems to identify and address leaks, drips, and other issues promptly. Fixing leaks not only conserves water but also prevents water damage and mold growth, improving indoor air quality and occupant comfort. Educate restroom users about water-saving habits such as turning off faucets while lathering hands, reporting leaks promptly, and using water-efficient fixtures responsibly. Post signage and educational materials to reinforce these behaviors and promote a culture of sustainability.

Foster a Culture of Sustainability - Engage restroom users and facility staff in sustainability initiatives by soliciting feedback, hosting educational workshops, and recognizing and rewarding environmentally friendly behaviors. By fostering a culture of sustainability, you can inspire positive change and make a meaningful impact on the environment.

By incorporating these sustainable practices into restroom maintenance routines, facility managers can reduce their environmental footprint while creating cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable restrooms. This Earth Day, commit to greener restroom maintenance practices and work together to preserve our planet for future generations.

Giorgia Giove is the Marketing Manager for Sofidel,?a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. For more information about Sofidel, visit www.sofidel.com.

