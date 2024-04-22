Cognitus Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Siguler Guff and Haven Capital Partners

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Cognitus, a leading SAP software solutions provider and digital transformation business, announces today that they have secured a growth investment by Siguler Guff & Company ("Siguler Guff"), a multi-strategy private markets investment firm with over $16 billion in assets under management, and Haven Capital Partners ("HCP"), a private investment firm focused on the technology services, healthcare, and education industries.

Cognitus, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates across 17 global offices with over 1000 SAP-focused professionals. The company specializes in delivering SAP-certified cloud and AI-based software solutions tailored for various industries including Aerospace and Defense, Professional Services, Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Automotive, and Consumer Products. Cognitus is a preferred SAP implementation partner and has helped several mid to large customers in seamless digital transformation.

"We are excited about this investment which will provide great momentum to Cognitus' growth trajectory" stated Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus. "This investment not only signifies a pivotal milestone in our vision to invest further in software innovation but also empowers us to actively shape the digital landscape of our clients with our services."

"Cognitus has demonstrated incredible growth over last couple of years," said David Bainbridge, Partner at HCP. "We are honored to partner with the entire Cognitus team and look forward to helping the business continue to scale operations, recruit top talent, develop cutting-edge, mission-critical proprietary software, and potentially grow through strategic add-on acquisitions."

"We have been extremely impressed with the Cognitus management team and the differentiated service offering they've built organically from the ground up," added Michael Apfel, Partner and Head of Credit and Special Situations at Siguler Guff. "We look forward to working with Cognitus in their next phase of accelerated growth."

"The collaboration with Siguler Guff and HCP seamlessly aligns with our strategic evolution from a consulting firm to a software-driven services provider," expressed Amit Baid, President and CFO of Cognitus and Managing Partner of 10X Growth Ventures. "In 2023, we grew our revenue by 60%, software revenue by 300%, and added several marquee Fortune 500 clients. The investment will help us solidify our position as a market leader in the SAP ecosystem while supporting our expansion into data, analytics, AI, and new geographies."

About Cognitus

Cognitus combines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market with cutting-edge cloud capabilities. The company's AI-powered solutions for regulatory compliance, data migration, contract lifecycle management, and real-time billing continue to empower its clients across 11+ industries to adapt to market changes and maximize value. As an SAP Gold Partner and Co-Innovation Partner, Cognitus rapidly implements SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, and GROW with SAP leveraging the latest SAP technologies, tools, and resources, helping clients gain a competitive edge.

About Haven Capital Partners

Haven Capital Partners is a private investment firm that provides flexible capital solutions to growth-oriented, lower-middle market businesses in the technology services, healthcare, and education industries. HCP focuses on partnering with strong management teams to drive growth by accelerating business expansion, institutionalizing operations, enhancing technical efficiencies, and facilitating strategic acquisitions. The firm offers structured capital solutions to make non-control to structured control investments to support growth, acquisition financings, recapitalizations, management buyouts, and shareholder liquidity.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm that seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for investors by focusing opportunistically on market niches. For more than 20 years, the firm's Credit and Special Situations platform has met the complex capital needs of management teams, sponsors, advisors and other investment managers throughout the private credit ecosystem.

Founded in 1991 within PaineWebber, Siguler Guff became an independent firm in 1995. The firm has served more than 800 institutional clients, including corporate and public employee benefit plans, endowments, foundations, government agencies and financial institutions, and more than 1,000 family office and high net worth investors. Headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.

