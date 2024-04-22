Hedonova, a Paris-based alternative investment firm with a global footprint, proudly announces the recognition of Genevievette Walker-Lightfoot, its esteemed General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, in Savoy Magazine's prestigious list of the "2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America." Ms. Walker-Lightfoot's exceptional contributions to Hedonova, her commitment to ethical business practices, and her advocacy for diversity and inclusion in the financial sector have earned her a well-deserved place among this group of leaders.

Savoy Magazine, renowned for championing diverse business professionals who exemplify both business excellence and community service, has selected Ms. Walker-Lightfoot for her outstanding pro-action within the company and dedication to community development. In a highly competitive field, her selection underscores her impact on both Hedonova and the broader corporate landscape.

Ms. Walker-Lightfoot brings a wealth of expertise in compliance and regulatory affairs to Hedonova. As the firm's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, she spearheads adherence to industry standards and ensures ethical practices guide every action. "Being included among the Most Influential Executives in Corporate America is not only an immense honor but a personal win," said Ms. Walker-Lightfoot. "This recognition reflects not only my dedication but also the collective commitment of the entire Hedonova team to upholding the highest standards of excellence."

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Walker-Lightfoot is recognized for her advocacy for diversity and inclusion in finance and for actively supporting equal opportunities for women.

Hedonova's founder, Alexander Cavendish, expressed immense pride in Ms. Walker-Lightfoot's achievement, highlighting her positive impact on the firm and the industry. "Genevievette's recognition attests to her exceptional leadership skills and the wealth of expertise she brings to the table. Her unwavering commitment to Hedonova and the industry at large is what has made her an invaluable asset to our firm. We are incredibly fortunate to have her on our team, guiding us towards new heights of success."

Ms. Walker-Lightfoot's accomplishments will be featured in a special section of Savoy Magazine's Spring 2024 issue, showcasing her as a trailblazer and an influential figure in Corporate America.

