JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 March 2024
$ 4.09
The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV as at 31 March 2024 is $4.09 per share (29 February 2024: $4.06 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses of (1) cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 196,829
Cash at bank and treasuries 120,178
Other receivables 512
Total Assets 317,519
Liabilities
Other liabilities 630
Total liabilities 630
Net Asset Value 316,889
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09