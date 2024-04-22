JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 March 2024 $ 4.09

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 31 March 2024 is $4.09 per share (29 February 2024: $4.06 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 196,829

Cash at bank and treasuries 120,178

Other receivables 512

Total Assets 317,519

Liabilities

Other liabilities 630

Total liabilities 630

Net Asset Value 316,889

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09