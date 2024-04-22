Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 16:06
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2024 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31 March 2024

$ 4.09

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 31 March 2024 is $4.09 per share (29 February 2024: $4.06 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 196,829

Cash at bank and treasuries 120,178

Other receivables 512

Total Assets 317,519

Liabilities

Other liabilities 630

Total liabilities 630

Net Asset Value 316,889

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.