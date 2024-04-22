

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz at the weekend.



In his call with Gallant, Blinken discussed efforts to protect Israel's security and negotiations to secure the release of hostages, enable an immediate ceasefire, and increase the flow of life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.



Blinken also underscored the importance of measures to de-escalate tensions in the region.



In his call with Gantz on Sunday, the Secretary of State underscored the United States' commitment to Israel's security and discussed measures to increase life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the need for an immediate ceasefire that secures the release of hostages, and additional steps to minimize harm to civilians.



Blinken and Gantz also discussed efforts to ensure the conflict in Gaza does not spread, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.



