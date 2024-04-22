KonnectAi Leverages Google Cloud to Launch AI Quality Inspection Tool for Manufacturers

KonnectAi, an ECI solution, collaborates with Google Cloud to deliver AI-powered inspection to help manufacturers drive growth and ensure quality

QUEBEC CITY, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Today KonnectAi, a leader in AI visual inspection systems and a flagship technology offering from Electrical Components International (ECI), has announced its collaboration with Google Cloud, officially launching its AI-powered quality inspection platform for manufacturers. KonnectAi will help manufacturers optimize quality inspection and ensure product traceability so they can increase efficiency and scale their businesses.

KonnectAi, an ECI solution

With just a simple snap of a picture - without the requirement for CAD or specifications-KonnectAi's advanced system augments existing quality inspection processes, ensuring that products and processes meet the highest safety and quality standards. KonnectAI leverages Google Cloud's industry-leading development platform to deliver a revolutionary AI quality-analysis system for manufacturers. A powerful visual inspection engine containerized with Cloud Run, data analytics powered by BigQuery, and Google's state-of-the-art global network and Cloud CDN combine to ensure manufacturers can confidently stand behind their product portfolios and grow while limiting risk.

"Our mission is to provide manufacturers of all shapes and sizes with simple, easy-to-use technology so they can grow without compromise and evolve using AI on their own terms," said Jarred Knecht, President of KonnectAi. "Now companies of all sizes can have a transformative edge in the market without complexity, cost, and resource requirements that are typically associated with large-scale technology implementations. This is the power of AI as it applies to manufacturing, and by using AI for something like quality inspection, this is a first step for manufacturers to introduce AI to their business, and at the same time provide instant, tangible ROI."

In the competitive landscape of manufacturing, KonnectAi helps rise above common challenges and unlock growth through its key features:

State-of-the-art AI algorithms analyze images with unmatched precision, enhancing productivity, optimizing operations, and reducing inefficiencies resulting in the highest quality, safety, and traceability.

analyze images with unmatched precision, enhancing productivity, optimizing operations, and reducing inefficiencies resulting in the highest quality, safety, and traceability. Simple solution that offers the benefits of AI without the complexity, cost, and resources.

that offers the benefits of AI without the complexity, cost, and resources. Real-time data and actionable insights enable manufacturers to engage in agile decision-making, spot trends, respond swiftly to customer demands, and make informed decisions that propel business forward.

enable manufacturers to engage in agile decision-making, spot trends, respond swiftly to customer demands, and make informed decisions that propel business forward. Resource optimization data that allows manufacturers to allocate much-needed workforce resources elsewhere, while lowering operational costs.

Carrie Tharp, VP, Strategic Industries, Google Cloud, adds, "KonnectAi is addressing the manufacturing industry's vital market need for AI use in a tangible way. KonnectAi empowers manufacturing workforces to engage with AI technology for improved quality and efficiency. We're proud to collaborate with KonnectAi in bringing much-needed, high-tech AI tools to market."

To learn more about KonnectAi's capabilities hosted by Google Cloud, please visit https://konnectai.ai.

About KonnectAi

KonnectAi is a visual inspection technology company launched by ECI. The flagship product was developed by Promark Electronics, now a family-run division of ECI, which manufactures wire harnesses, cable, and electromechanical assemblies utilized by commercial electric vehicles, aerospace, defense, and other technically complex, mission-critical products.

About Electrical Components International (ECI)

Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International (ECI) is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 40 global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. ECI powers smart, connected, and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges.

Contact Information

Erica Fisher

Press Contact

efisher@nexttechcomms.com

732-813-1149

SOURCE: KonnectAi

View the original press release on newswire.com.