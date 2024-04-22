

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies recorded a firm rally in the past 24 hours amidst a rebound in the prices of Bitcoin in the backdrop of the Bitcoin halving event on April 20. Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has increased to 54.4 percent whereas Ethereum's share has fallen to 15.8 percent.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.43 trillion versus $2.38 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin is trading at $66,267.93, around 10 percent below its all-time high. Bitcoin has gained 2 percent overnight and almost 57 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Ethereum is trading at $3,196.20, around 35 percent below its all-time high. Ether has also gained 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours and 40 percent in 2024.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses, having shed close to 13 percent.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with overnight and weekly losses. TON has edged down 0.4 percent in the past 24 hours and 11.6 percent in the past week.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed an outflow of $206 million for the week ended April 19, versus an outflow of $126 million in the previous week. Year-to-date flows have decreased to $13.5 billion, reflecting in a cumulative AUM of $88.7 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly outflows of $192 million constituted bulk of the outflows. Ethereum-based products recorded outflows of $34 million, recording the 6th consecutive week of outflows. Litecoin products recorded inflows of $3.2 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $88.7 billion, more than 78 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $69.5 billion. AUM of Ethereum products have fallen to $13.1 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.7 billion. An AUM of $1.2 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $566 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $450 million from Grayscale Investments and $134 million from ProShares ETF. Ark 21 Shares recorded outflows of $34 million.



Inflows of $165 million were recorded to iShares ETF and $94 million to Fidelity ETF during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $29.9 billion, which is more than 33 percent of the cumulative AUM of $88.7 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $17.6 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $9.8 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly outflows of $244 million from United States. Germany recorded outflows of $8.3 million followed by $6.7 million from Sweden. Canada recorded inflows of $29.9 million, followed by Switzerland that added $7.8 million and Brazil that added $5.5 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $88.7 billion, $70 billion or 79 percent is in United States. Canada, Switzerland and Germany follow with AUM of more than $4 billion. Sweden accounts for an AUM of $3.3 billion.



