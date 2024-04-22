With less than 200 days to go, numerous global enterprises have already secured their spots at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first national-level expo dedicated to imports, setting the stage for a landmark event.

MNCs Reap Benefits from Past CIIEs

Throughout its history, the CIIE has welcomed companies from 173 countries, facilitating tentative transactions worth a staggering $424.23 billion. Over 2,400 new products, technologies, and services have made their debut at this prestigious annual expo. Mamoun Sayah, General Manager of Moroccan winery Red Farm, a repeat exhibitor, praised the CIIE for providing an invaluable platform to connect with Chinese consumers. Hicham Boudraa, from the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, highlighted the significant opportunities presented by China's burgeoning market, urging more Moroccan firms to enter this vibrant landscape. Notably, Egyptian cotton, with an annual market value of around $100 million, has become a favorite among Chinese consumers, bolstering Egypt's textile sector. Furthermore, the sixth CIIE's Country Exhibition featured impressive displays from 72 nations and international organizations, showcasing their scientific, cultural, and artistic achievements.

Hongqiao Forum Spotlights Global Issues

The Hongqiao Forum, a cornerstone of the CIIE, annually convenes esteemed government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, and industry leaders to deliberate on global challenges. The 2023 Forum saw unprecedented participation with over 8,000 attendees and hosted 22 subforums addressing crucial topics such as financial reform, digital governance, and green investments. A recent symposium and salon further enriched the discourse, drawing insights from UN representatives, government officials, scholars, and key corporate figures to inform this year's discussions.

CIIE 2024 Welcomes More Participants

The upcoming CIIE is poised to further broaden its global impact with planned roadshows in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, and Benin. These events aim to showcase the expo's extensive support policies and attract additional firms eager to tap into the expansive Chinese market. Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director-General of the CIIE Bureau, revealed that nearly 270,000 sqm of the Business Exhibition area has been reserved by early registrants. The event is expected to draw a robust turnout of international brands looking to thrive in China's vast consumer landscape.

