dmg events Set to Welcome Polish Head of State Duda, Minister Wilkinson, Premier Smith Alongside CEOs, Policy Makers and 30 International Delegations in Edmonton

More than 8,000 attendees from 60 countries expected to converge on Alberta's capital region for the third annual national hydrogen exhibition and conference, co-hosted by Edmonton Global and Air Products

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / dmg events presents the third annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention being held in Edmonton, AB, Canada from April 23-25, 2024, at the Edmonton Convention Centre, (9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB). With Co-Host Edmonton Global and Industry Co-Host Air Products, the event expects 8,000 registrations from over 60 countries to convene in Edmonton over three days.



Premier Danielle Smith

This year's theme, Accelerating Canada's Hydrogen Future, will be seen throughout the exhibition and conference, showcasing the business case for new energy investment in building large-scale hydrogen, advancing deployment of hydrogen technologies to deliver decarbonization commitments, and creating national and international export opportunities to strengthen Canada's position as a global hydrogen leader.

"We are honoured to welcome what we expect to be record attendance this year to the Edmonton region for the Canadian Hydrogen Convention," says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of organizer dmg events. "It's important to showcase Canada's opportunity to create a hydrogen economy that fosters economic security, empowers communities and lowers carbon emissions of hard-to-abate sectors."

The 2024 edition features three halls of sold-out exhibition space, a strategic business conference with 70 speakers, a second conference with 80 technical sessions offering full CPD accreditation, return of popular awards gala this year with 25 finalists, and site tours hosted by InnoTech and C-FER Technologies.

"Air Products has sponsored the Edmonton Hydrogen Convention since its inception, and we are proud to be the industry co-host for 2024. This event has become a must-attend for those working towards a clean energy future in Canada and beyond, with insightful presentations, networking opportunities, and a huge exhibition. Our Air Products delegation is looking forward to great conversations," said Rachel Smith, Vice President, Air Products Canada.

This year's event boasts its most exciting lineup of speakers to date that include: Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Government of Canada; Andrzej Duda, President Republic of Poland; Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta; Yoshinori Kanehana, President, Kawasaki Heavy Industries; Pavel-Casian Nitilescu, State Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Romanian Government; Nancy Southern, President, ATCO; Ivette Vera-Perez, President & CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuell Cell Association; Nicolai Pogadl, Head of the German Secretariat of the Energy Partnership with Canada, Canadian German Chamber of Industry and Commerce Inc.; Michelle Robichaud, President, Atlantica Centre for Energy; Norman Hendry, Director of Fleet, Halifax Transit; Shannon Halliday, VP, Corporate Affairs, HTEC. The full list of speakers can be found on the Canadian Hydrogen Convention website.

"As the economic development organization representing the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Edmonton Global is pleased to be co-hosting North America's largest hydrogen convention. For the third time, we are bringing the entire hydrogen value chain together to explore innovations and solutions that are accelerating Canada's transition to a net-zero future and demonstrating our region's leadership in the global hydrogen economy. We will need many pathways to decarbonize Canada's energy consumption-hydrogen will play a key role in meeting Alberta and Canada's net-zero goals by 2050. Alberta already produces two-thirds of Canada's hydrogen, with most of it coming from the Edmonton region. We have the infrastructure, talent, and resources needed to decarbonize industry with the world's most abundant, and under-utilized resource. Canada's path to net-zero runs through the Edmonton region," said Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global.

For more information on how to participate at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, please visit www.hydrogenexpo.com. Media are requested to pre-register before April 23 HERE for a media pass granting full access to the event.

