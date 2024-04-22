Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 17:30
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its consolidated financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2024. Where noted, prior periods presented have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting principle related to our last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation as disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s (BHI) consolidated financial performance for first quarter 2024 included the following:

  • Net sales were $56.0 million for 2024, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 5.9%, versus 2023. Although BHI's subsidiary boiler and oil furnace market shares remain strong, HVAC industry unit volumes have experienced significant declines compared to the prior year.
  • Gross profit margin was 24.9% for 2024 compared to 23.5% for 2023 primarily due to productivity and cost control across the subsidiaries as well as realization of pricing actions to offset inflation.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were essentially flat for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. SG&A spend was in line with expectations although higher on a percentage of sales basis due to the decline in net sales.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, similar to the first quarter of 2023.
  • EBITDA was $5.6 million, or 9.9%, for the first quarter of 2024 versus $5.6 million, or 9.4%, for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, sales of residential products were lower by 11.4% versus the same period in 2023, while sales of commercial products were up 4.0% in 2024 versus 2023. Service and Rentals businesses contributed $1.6 million of net sales in the first quarter of 2024. Market shares across our subsidiaries remain strong despite continued industry decreases. We believe order patterns and our current backlogs are back in line with seasonal operating cycles.

Despite the fluctuating volumes impacting net sales, gross margin and operating margin dollars were flat to the prior year but as a percentage saw significant increases. We are diligently managing our cost structure to maintain margins as well as seeing productivity improvements in the manufacturing sites from our capital investment programs. We continue to assess input and operating costs for inflationary pressures and will evaluate pricing actions as necessary.

Average debt levels for the first quarter of 2024 were approximately $15.6 million lower than the first quarter of 2023. Accordingly, interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was 40.7% lower than the first quarter of 2023. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives. We also previously announced that we have new lending facilities in place that provide us with up to $92.0 million in capacity. On January 30, 2024, a $10.0 million equipment financing line was entered into with our syndicated bank group that adds additional capacity and flexibility to our financing arrangements.

The Burnham Holdings, Inc. 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held virtually today in Lancaster, PA at 11:30 a.m. A press release regarding today's shareholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended




March 31,


April 2,




2024


2023


Net sales


$ 56,003


$ 59,534


Cost of goods sold


42,047


45,556


Gross profit


13,956


13,978


Selling, general and administrative expenses


10,022


10,042


Operating income


3,934


3,936


Other (expense) / income:






Non-service related pension credit


137


137


Interest and investment gain


110


282


Interest expense


(296)


(499)


Other expense


(49)


(80)


Income before income taxes


3,885


3,856


Income tax expense


894


887


Net income


$ 2,991


$ 2,969








Earnings per share:






Basic


$ 0.65


$ 0.64


Diluted


$ 0.64


$ 0.64


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.23


$ 0.22


Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)






March 31,


December 31,


April 2,


ASSETS



2024


2023


2023


Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 5,930


$ 5,880


$ 6,382



Trade accounts receivable, net


19,188


31,023


23,280



Inventories, net


67,297


58,017


71,866



Costs in Excess of Billings


790


621


-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,080


1,954


3,050




Total Current Assets


98,285


97,495


104,578


Property, plant and equipment, net


66,203


64,437


60,950


Lease assets


4,060


4,119


2,827


Other long-term assets


19,063


18,620


14,717




Total Assets


$ 187,611


$ 184,671


$ 183,072












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current Liabilities









Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 31,046


$ 35,365


$ 30,693



Billings in excess of costs


218


137


-



Current portion of:









Long-term liabilities


1,171


1,171


152



Lease liabilities


1,043


1,051


784



Long-term debt


184


184


-




Total Current Liabilities


33,662


37,908


31,629


Long-term debt


32,125


27,232


41,029


Lease liabilities


3,017


3,068


2,043


Other long-term liabilities


5,907


5,933


5,890


Deferred income taxes


9,186


9,095


8,185


Shareholders' Equity









Preferred Stock


530


530


530



Class A Common Stock


3,633


3,633


3,626



Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,311


1,311


1,318



Additional paid-in capital


11,869


11,769


12,003



Retained earnings


123,217


121,291


117,956



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(24,415)


(24,668)


(27,845)



Treasury stock, at cost


(12,431)


(12,431)


(13,292)




Total Shareholders' Equity


103,714


101,435


94,296




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 187,611


$ 184,671


$ 183,072


Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended




March 31,


April 2,




2024


2023


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income


$ 2,991


$ 2,969


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided






by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


1,370


1,255


Deferred income taxes


17


(58)


Provision for long-term employee benefits


(125)


(125)


Share-based compensation expense


100


75


Other reserves and allowances


(1,226)


(917)


Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:






Decrease in accounts receivable, net


11,817


5,946


Increase in inventories, net


(9,279)


(10,318)


Increase in other current assets


(3,214)


(134)


Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses


(3,087)


(3,370)


Net cash used by operating activities


(636)


(4,677)








Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures


(3,134)


(2,223)


Other investing activities


(8)


(8)


Net cash used by investing activities


(3,142)


(2,231)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Net proceeds from revolver


4,939


7,308


Repayment of term loan


(46)


-


Dividends paid


(1,065)


(1,012)


Net cash provided by financing activities


3,828


6,296








Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$ 50


$ (612)








Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


$ 5,880


$ 6,994


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


50


(612)


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 5,930


$ 6,382


Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
























Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,769


$ 121,291


$ (24,668)


$ (12,431)


$ 101,435


















Net income


-


-


-


-


2,991


-


-


2,991

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


253


-


253

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,065)


-


-


(1,065)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


100


-


-


-


100


















Balance at March 31, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,869


$ 123,217


$ (24,415)


$ (12,431)


$ 103,714









































Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2022 (as restated)


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 11,928


$ 115,999


$ (27,549)


$ (13,292)


$ 92,560


















Net income


-


-


-


-


2,969


-


-


2,969

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(296)


-


(296)

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,012)


-


-


(1,012)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


75


-


-


-


75


















Balance at April 2, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 12,003


$ 117,956


$ (27,845)


$ (13,292)


$ 94,296

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
