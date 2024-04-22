Tracelink, Inc.: TraceLink Named Finalist in the Prestigious Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2024

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, a global leader in integrated digital supply network solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist in the esteemed Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2024. This recognition underscores TraceLink's commitment to excellence and innovation in driving digital transformation and operational efficiency across the supply chain industry.

The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards stand as the most prestigious recognition across industries, honoring organizations that have achieved significant success in transforming their operations and innovating at the highest levels. These awards showcase tangible results and exceptional accomplishments from companies globally, establishing benchmarks for strategic implementation and excellence in operational innovation.

TraceLink has been named a finalist in two critical categories:

This nomination acknowledges TraceLink's exceptional ability to leverage its digital platform of 291,000 life sciences and healthcare entities to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility via our Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone capability. Best Achievement in Deploying AI in the Enterprise Product Availability Intelligence (PAI): This category underscores TraceLink's innovative use of Artificial Intelligence to forecast drug shortages 90 days ahead, safeguarding over 500,000 patients in 2023 alone from experiencing shortages.

The judging panel, consisting of independent experts, evaluated entries based on several criteria, including strategic relevance, value generation, customer benefit, quality of implementation, leadership engagement, organizational learning, and the creative use of tools.

"We are honored to be named finalists in the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2024," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit. At TraceLink, we are committed to driving operational excellence, delivering value to our customers, and enhancing the resiliency of the global supply chain ecosystem."

The winners of the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2024 will be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony on May 9th.

About TraceLink Inc.:

TraceLink Inc. is the leading digital network platform company, enabling end-to-end supply chain orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About BTOES: The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit & Industry Awards (BTOES) is the premier event for senior executives focused on operational excellence across various industries. As the largest gathering of its kind, BTOES fosters a dynamic environment for energizing and engaging discussions on future-focused strategies. It serves as a pivotal platform for networking, benchmarking, and exploring the application of Lean, Six Sigma, and Agile methodologies in driving business transformation, innovation, customer experience, and leadership challenges.

