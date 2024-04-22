Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024
Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that pursuant to a private placement, it issued a total of 1,150,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $115,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation ("Warrant Share") prior to 4:30 p.m. (Calgary Time) on April 15, 2026, at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share (the "Private Placement").

The four directors of the Corporation purchased an aggregate total of 500,000 Units for an gross proceeds of $50,000.

For further information contact:

Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

Attention: Richard Edgar
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 616-5387
E-mail: redgarex@gmail.com

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
