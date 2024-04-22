Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that pursuant to a private placement, it issued a total of 1,150,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $115,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation ("Warrant Share") prior to 4:30 p.m. (Calgary Time) on April 15, 2026, at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share (the "Private Placement").

The four directors of the Corporation purchased an aggregate total of 500,000 Units for an gross proceeds of $50,000.

