

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary April figures for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, their scores were 48.2 and 54.1, respectively.



Singapore will provide March numbers for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation rose 1.1 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.6 percent.



Taiwan will see March data for industrial production; in February, industrial production was down 1.1 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



