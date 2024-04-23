HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary April figures for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, their scores were 48.2 and 54.1, respectively.
Singapore will provide March numbers for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation rose 1.1 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.6 percent.
Taiwan will see March data for industrial production; in February, industrial production was down 1.1 percent on year.
Hong Kong will release March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX