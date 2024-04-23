Noho, Inc.: Smog Armor Plans to Create a Pioneering Carbon Capture Concrete Manufacturing Facility Through New Subsidiary

CASA GRANDE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Smog Armor is excited to unveil Monarch Carbon Solutions LLC ("Monarch"). Monarch plans to build a 56,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advanced carbon capture technologies and sustainable building solutions in Casa Grande, AZ.

The design of the Monarch facility is intended to harness the power of Direct Air Capture technology to extract CO2 from the atmosphere and embed it within the manufactured concrete products.

Further, powered by Carbon Limit's cutting-edge CaptureCrete® technology, these products should also capture CO2 throughout their lifecycle, significantly amplifying their environmental impact and epitomize Smog Armor's commitment to employing innovative technologies for the betterment of our planet.

Unique in its approach, we believe that Monarch is poised to transform captured carbon into valuable carbon credits, blending environmental responsibility with economic incentives. The Company believes that its innovative model not only reduces carbon emissions but also could drive economic growth and engage stakeholders in our collective quest for a brighter, sustainable future.



Furthermore, in a powerful homage to its namesake, Monarch intends to transform the grounds of the facility into a thriving butterfly sanctuary, to support the migratory Monarch Butterflies (Danaus Plexippus) that traverse Southern Arizona each year. This initiative gains urgency from the December 2021 classification of the migratory monarch butterfly as a threatened species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In response, Monarch plans to dedicate a portion of any profits to the restoration and expansion of butterfly habitats across their migratory range, safeguarding the future of these beautiful creatures and biodiversity in the region.

Rashad A. Davis, CEO of Smog Armor, expressed his personal motivation behind the launch of the new initiative: "Growing up as a member of the Navajo Nation, instilled a profound respect for nature and a deep-seated desire to bridge the gap between tradition and technology. Surrounded by the natural beauty and the wisdom of my homeland, I learned early on the importance of maintaining harmony between humanity and the environment. Now, as a father of two, my ambitions transcend business achievements; I am deeply committed to ensuring that my children-and theirs-inherit a world where prosperity and sustainability go hand in hand."



Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a shared vision for a sustainable future, Smog Armor continues to lead the charge toward a cleaner, greener planet.

Watch Monarch video announcement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpUTKKfLJ7U

For further details on Smog Armor's innovative environmental initiatives, visit www.smogarmor.com

About Smog Armor:

Smog Armor is at the forefront of eco-sustainability, dedicated to innovative solutions that positively impact the planet and its inhabitants. Through relentless innovation and strategic collaborations, Smog Armor is crafting a sustainable future for all.

CaptureCrete® is a registered trademark of Carbon Limit Co under license to Smog Armor Co.

